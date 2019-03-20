Jesus Jones celebrate 30 years of Liquidizer with Worthing gig

Jesus Jones celebrate 30 Years of Liquidizer 1989-2019 with a gig in Worthing, plus special guests.

They will be at St Paul's, Worthing on Friday, November 8, with tickets going on sale on March 20 – https://www.seetickets.com/event/jesus-jones/st-pauls/1332031



Spokesman Thom Milner-Smith said: “2019 will commemorate the 30th anniversary of Jesus Jones's debut Album Liquidizer and the first single Info Freako and to celebrate this the band will perform the whole album in its entirety, plus all the big hits.

“Their first album, 1989’s Liquidizer with its singles Never Enough and Info Freako, saw them selling over 80,000 copies and obtaining their first silver disc. It led to them touring the UK and Europe, wowing critics and fans with a high-energy live show that was to become the band’s trademark.

“Within a year, things really started to happen. When it was first released, at the start of 1991, their second album Doubt quickly became a phenomenon. It entered the UK charts at number one and gave the band their first gold disc. It would also see massive sales around the world, including Canada (where it went platinum), as well as Japan and Australia. However, perhaps the album’s greatest success was in the US, where it went platinum, selling well in excess of a million copies.

“This was driven by the single Right Here, Right Now, which was a huge MTV hit (it was, at the time, the longest-running video on their playlist, ever). The single reached number one, and still remains an anthem to this day. The album also spawned a number of other huge worldwide hits, including International Bright Young Thing, and Who? Where? Why?. The band were awarded an MTV award for Best New Artist, as well as being nominated for a Grammy...

“30 years together, the line-up remains exactly the same.”

Jesus Jones are:

Mike Edwards – Guitar, Vocals

Jerry De Borg – Guitar, backing vocals

Alan Doughty – Bass, backing vocals

Iain Baker – Keyboards, samples

Simon Gen Matthews – Drums, sequences

