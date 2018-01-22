Jazz night with Nigel

Chichester Jazz Club welcome the Nigel Thomas Quartet, with Nigel on bass, Paul Booth on saxophones, Mark Edwards on piano and Winston Clifford drums on Friday, January 26 (The Pallant Suite, Freemason’s Hall, 7 South Pallant, Chichester).

Spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe said: “Some years have passed since double bassist and composer Nigel Thomas recorded his critically-acclaimed CD Yoichi with his quintet. Since then he’s been involved with several different projects and been in demand as a sideman with for many leading jazz players in the UK.

“2015 saw the debut performance of Nigel’s exciting new quartet featuring some stunning new original compositions and reworking of standards. The live performances by the band have been described as electrifying by members of the audience and in reviews. Tracks have been played on Radio 3’s Jazz Line up by Claire Martin and on Jazz FM amongst others. Expect to hear uplifting, creative music from the heart featured on the bands new CD Hidden which is both accessible and contemporary whilst always reflecting jazz’s great heritage. On this occasion we are starting a little earlier than usual, at 7.30pm, as CJC are putting on a short first act the like of which we have never had before, Azure, three ladies from Chichester University singing in close harmony.”

Admission £12 for guests, £7 for members, Students enjoy a special entry price of £5, but this reduces to £3 for student members. Student membership costs £5. For guests only, advance tickets can be bought at Chichester Tourist Information Centre, The Novium, Tower Street – 01243 775888. More information http://www.chichesterjazzclub.co.uk