How do you fancy meeting two of The Osmonds!

This is your chance to meet two of the Osmonds in Worthing!

Promoters IMPRESSIVE PR are offering Sussex Newspapers’ readers the chance to “meet and greet” Osmond brothers Merrill and Jay who are heading to Worthing for a date at the Assembly Hall on Thursday, November 29.

Two pairs of “meet and greet” tickets are up for grabs. They include watching the sound check, best seats in the front stalls and a Q&A and a picture.

The two pairs of winners will be chosen at random. Winners must be over the age of 18

One entry per person. Must arrive at 5pm, late comers may not be admitted. Travel and accommodation not included in the prize. The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.

To win tickets, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting The Osmonds in the subject line or write The Osmonds c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ. Entries to be received by midnight on November 25.

The Osmond Brothers – Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay, recorded their first record album back in 1963. Since then, with the addition of Donny, Marie, and later Jimmy, both collectively and individually, the family has released around 200 albums. They have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and have 59 Gold and Platinum records to their credit.

This year, Merrill and Jay Osmond will be touring the UK.

Spokeswoman Tracey Beaumont said: “Merrill Osmond is the lead singer for the Osmond family. He is also an established solo artist. He has toured throughout the world performing in many major venues. With his brothers, Merrill has sung lead on 27 gold records. He has produced and written the music and lyrics for five number one hit records.

“Jay is the youngest of the original group The Osmonds and he learned to play the drums at the age of eight and was the drummer of the group from the beginning. During the 1970s, he was voted one of the top ten drummers in the country. Jay has authored books and was contributor to various Osmond projects. He now lives in England with his wife.

“The Osmonds knew that variety was their key to a successful recording career and they have covered just about every music genre imaginable, including barbershop, pop, rock, disco, country, gospel, broadway, swing and jazz. In addition, they have recorded in eight different languages – Swedish, Japanese, Samoan, German, Spanish, French, Latin, and of course, English.

“Their first big hit was One Bad Apple recorded on MGM records, going straight to #1 and staying at that peak position for six weeks. In 1972, their hit Crazy Horses reached number 14 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number two in the UK singles chart.

“With each album recorded, The Osmonds’ talents and abilities continued to grow musically and they still know how to touch the hearts and souls of their fans with their unparalleled harmonies. Brothers Alan and Wayne are now retired, but Merrill and Jay continue to perform together. They are entering their sixth decade performing as The Osmonds. They have just released their album Vintage.”

Tickets are available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 and online at http://worthingtheatres.co.uk.

