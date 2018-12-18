Hannah McIver is our Wendy as Peter Pan flies into Portsmouth's New Theatre Royal

It will be her second time in the role – and she is expecting to find different things to savour.

“I saw that they were doing Peter Pan in Portsmouth and initially I was a bit sceptical about whether I wanted to do it just because of the whole Peter Pan the pantomime thing, but they told me that it was going to be a Christmas extravaganza, not a pantomime, that there wouldn’t be a dame or anything like that… and so I wanted to do it.

“I have done Peter Pan in the past when I was much younger. I just wanted to be able to do something different. I was Wendy before, but I was only about 15 or 16 then. I am now 22. It will be different doing it having gone through those teenage years myself. I now have more experience of being a woman which is what I think Wendy is all about. That’s definitely what she is trying to find within herself, but she also wants to go to Neverland… but she does have that natural motherly thing inside her. It is like the two things are fighting inside her, and I want to bring that factor to Wendy. It will be so much fun.

“I trained at Guildford School of Acting for three years. I was very lucky to get in first time. I couldn’t believe it. I was absolutely thrilled. The training was great. I made lots and lots of contacts, and it was definitely confidence-boosting, going on stage and performing. That was wonderful. I only graduated this year, in June.

“It was scary leaving. Very scary, but it is something that you have got to get used to. You are in a bit of a bubble when you go to drama school, and then finally leaving and being out in the big wide world can be very overwhelming. But you have just got to stay patient and understand that the jobs are not going to just flow in. You have got to remember to do all the things that you enjoy doing outside of musical theatre, things like meeting up with your friends and make sure that you are not just concentrating on the fact that the jobs are not coming in! But having said that, I have been very lucky. Before I graduated I got my first job at the Charing Cross Theatre doing a new musical which did a run for about three or four months.

“I was pretty busy and then I had a month before Peter Pan started. I found myself getting bored and seeing other friends in shows and being super-busy. But you have just got to tell yourself that you have got to be patient, and you have got to get better at being patient and knowing that your time will come. You just need to be aware that it is perfectly normal and that things will happen.”

The cast also includes Samuel Bailey as Peter, and musical and stand-up artist Ariane Barnes as Lily, who joins from Showstoppers the Improvised Musical. Joining them will be musical theatre actors Yasmine Gazzal as Tinker Bell, Joshua Crowther as Smee, Molly Cattanach as Mrs Darling, Rebecca Frew as Starkey, Liam Glyd as Neptune and Harry Robinson as Blackbeard.

http://www.newtheatreroyal.com



Libby Connor will be one of our two beauties this Christmas at Chichester Festival Theatre



All That Malarkey promise camp Christmas cabaret delights in Chichester and Portsmouth



A different kind of Peter Pan hits the right notes at Portsmouth's New Theatre Royal



Full-on bonkers fun as Cinderella takes to the stage at the Kings, Southsea



Worthing’s Roots & Shoots Folk Christmas 2018 offers a string of festive entertainments



Aladdin's cave is just across the way from Cinderella's kitchen... in Bognor Regis!





Bognor's Cinderella captures the true spirit of panto



Mark Jones is delighted to be back in panto in Worthing!



Titus Rowe is delighted to be back in panto in Bognor Regis!



Latest novel from Yapton author Roberta Grieve goes back to childhood memories





Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life



Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years



Arundel's Carly Paoli releases Christmas single in support of our soldiers







Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley is delighted to join the panto fun in Worthing!







Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres