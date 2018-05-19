Guitarist Fabio Zanon in Bognor Regis

Fabio Zanon offers a recital at the Regis School of Music, 46 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, on Saturday, May 26 at 7.30pm.

Spokesman David Clarke said: “West Sussex Guitar Club has great pleasure in hosting a recital by one of its patrons, world-renowned Brazilian classical guitarist Fabio Zanon, Solo and chamber player, conductor, teacher, author and broadcaster, he has sought to expand the perception of the classical guitar in his concert performances.

“He started his musical studies at an early age with his father and completed his education at São Paulo University and at the Royal Academy of Music in London.”

His recital will include pieces by J S Bach, Frederico Mereno Torroba, Antonio Lauro, Augustin Barrios, Eduardo Fabini and Fernando Velazquez. Admisssion: £15 non-members, £10 members, full-time students half- price, under-18 free. For tickets and information, phone: 01243 866462 and 01243 266017 or reserve tickets online at www.westsussexguitar.org.

