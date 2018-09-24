Guess How Much I Love You hits the stage in Worthing

Selladoor Family and ABA International Touring UK bring their brand-new live stage adaptation of the classic children’s book, Guess How Much I Love You, written by Sam McBratney and illustrated by Anita Jeram, to Worthing’s Connaught Theatre at 1.30pm and 4pm on Saturday, September 29 and at 11.30am and 2pm on Sunday, September 30.

David Hutchinson, executive creative producer for Selladoor, said: “Join Little and Big Nutbrown Hare, from the best-selling Guess How Much I Love You and I Love You All Year Round collection, as they leap off the page and onto the stage in a magical journey through the seasons.

“Watch and join in as Little and Big Nutbrown Hare settle down after a bedtime story and re-awaken to discover the delights and colours of each season as they compete to measure their love for each other in this timeless loveable story. Cast includes Penny Dyer as Little Nutbrown Hare, Matthew Crouzieres as Big Nutbrown Hare and Emily-Jane Ashford as Mother Nature.

“Guess How Much I Love You is directed by Anna Fox, with music composed by Harry Sever and movement by Lucie Pankhurst. Sound design is by Yvonne Gilbert and lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones.

“This playful story of love and nature unfolds on stage through puppets, live music and interactive play for children aged three and up.”

David added: “Following a successful season in the Middle East and soon Asia, we are delighted to bring Sam McBratney’s beautiful story of friendship and discovery, with Anita Jeram’s beloved illustrations hopping from page to stage. Adapted faithfully from the household favourite book, Guess How Much I Love You is an affectionate, gentle and interactive story that both parents and children can enjoy together as the perfect introduction into live theatre.”

Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

