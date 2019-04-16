Good Friday come and sing event with Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir

Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir and their orchestra are offering the Faure Requiem as a Come and Sing rehearsal and concert one-day challenge.

They are throwing open their doors to invite other singers in the area to join them and their orchestra to rehearse and perform on Good Friday, April 19 at St James the Great Church in East Ham Road, Littlehampton. The overall cost for the day will be £10 with registration taking place at 10am when the music will be given out

Choir spokeswoman Madeleine Wadley said: “Under the musical direction and co-founder of the Edwin James Festival Choir, James Rushman, the choir and visiting choristers only will rehearse the challenging but beautiful Faure Requiem during the morning from 10.30am to 1pm.

“After a break for lunch and time to walk round the town, the rehearsals will resume with the orchestra in the afternoon from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. There will be time to enjoy a welcome break with tea and cakes provided before the doors open to the public from 6.45pm with the concert scheduled to start at 7.30pm.

“Entrance to the concert is free for the public, but a retiring collection will be made in support of three local charities, St Wilfrid’s Hospice, St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House.”

Madeleine added: “Gabriel Faure was born in May 1845 in Parmiers in the middle region of the Pyrenees in the south of France. His musical talent was evident from a very early age, and he went on to study organ, piano and choral music at the Niedermeyer School in Paris. He worked as an organist and choirmaster until 1877 when he took over Saint-Sans position as choirmaster at The Madeleine in Paris where he remained for 20 years.

“Faure also taught at the Conservatoire where he was appointed director in 1905 with pupils including Ravel. He composed his Requiem in D minor, Opus 48 between 1887 and 1890. It was possibly the death of his father in 1885 and his mother’s two years later that triggered the composition, although he had already started the work by then.

“Places to attend the Come And Sing With Us day can be pre-booked by individuals or small groups from other choirs in the area by telephoning 01243 582330 or alternatively by sending an email to james.allen291@btinternet.com.

“Numbers are limited to 70 singers due to the size of the location. It is recommended that interest is registered if possible before the day to avoid any disappointment.”

Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester



Naked Stand Up Glory Pearl goes nude for Brighton Fringe date



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery