Funtington Music Group launches into autumn season.

Harpist Frances Kelly visits Funtington Music Group in September to open the autumn season.

FMG chairman Chris Hough said: “Frances lives and works locally and has enjoyed a wide-ranging career reflecting her broad interest in music from the middle ages to the present day. Teaching has been a much loved and important part of her life, and Frances holds posts at the Royal Academy of Music and at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance as well as at the Bedales school in Petersfield.

“Frances spent her early professional years working with London orchestras, the ballet companies and especially in chamber music groups including the Nash Ensemble with whom she performed much contemporary music. Falling in love with the music of Monteverdi, she was one of the first harpists to commission the building of baroque harps and has become a leading exponent of early harps.

“In great demand as a continuo player, Frances works regularly with The Sixteen and with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, with whom she performed Mozart’s Concerto for Flute and Harp in 2016 at the Royal Festival Hall, under the baton of Sir Roger Norrington. She has also performed, broadcast and recorded with many other distinguished early-music ensembles and most of the major UK opera companies. Her work has taken her throughout Europe and to the USA, Mexico, China and Japan.

“In this evening’s lecture/recital Frances will explore the range and repertoire of this well-loved instrument, playing on a number of different harps.”

Frances Kelly – An Illustrated History of the Harp is in the Chichester University’s Chapel of the Ascension on Wednesday, September 12 at 7.30pm. www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.

