Findon fundraising concert tonight

The Friends of St John the Baptist Church, Findon are hosting a fundraising classical music concert at the church (just off the A24 south of Findon Village) on Friday, September 21 in collaboration with the Shipley Arts Festival.

The event is to raise money for much-needed repairs to the church bells.

Spokeswoman Jacqui Greaney said: “The Friends are proud to welcome some of the UK’s leading instrumentalists in the Bernardi Music Group, visiting this beautiful church to perform a classical programme including Mendelssohn’s Octet and Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3. The evening will start at 6.30pm with canapés and refreshments served beforehand at neighbouring Grade II listed Findon Place. The performance begins in the church at 7.30pm and an interval flute of Nyetimber is included.

“Tickets at £35 each are available from Peckham’s Butchers, Findon Village Store, Findon Rectory (01903 873601) or the Horsham Capitol Box Office (01403 750220).

“The Friends of St John the Baptist Church, Findon, was founded by village volunteers in 2017 as a charitable trust, raising funds for the restoration, preservation, repair, maintenance and improvement of this historic 1,000 year-old church. Fundraising efforts in the first year have already led to the Friends donating £10,000 towards stained glass window restoration in the vestry. Urgent repairs to the bell tower is the next project needing support.

If you are interested in becoming a Friend of Findon’s St John the Baptist Church, visit www.fosjbf.org or contact Chairman Gerald Hibbs who will be delighted to hear from you (07468 569519, fosjbfindon@gmail.com).

“This fundraising concert is on Friday 21 September, from 6.30pm, at St John the Baptist Church, Findon (BN14 0RF, just south of the A24 Findon roundabout).”