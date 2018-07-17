Emsworth date for Yves Lambert trio

The “big man of Quebecoise music” comes to Emsworth.

Spokesman Mark Ringwood said: “He’s a larger-than-life character on stage and has been credited as being singularly responsible for catapulting the music of the Canadian province of Quebec onto stages all over the world.

“Yves Lambert and his accordion were both instrumental in developing the band La Bottine Souriante from being a minor folk group in the city of Quebec into international crowd-pleasers and multi-award winners.

“Their driving combination of accordions, fiddles, and a brass section created an infectious sound which found favour with young folk fans weaned on a more genteel diet preferred by Leonard Cohen and The McGarrigle Sisters.

“On Wednesday, July 18 he brings his trio to Emsworth Baptist Church for an 8pm show. Tickets are available from Bookends (Emsworth), and www.wegottickets.com.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/bernstein-sculpture-becomes-part-of-centenary-celebrations-1-8566737



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/centenary-celebrations-for-chichester-s-priory-park-1-8566724



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/connie-s-colander-at-worthing-and-chichester-libraries-1-8566722



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/ray-quinn-takes-the-cliff-richard-role-in-summer-holiday-1-8566718



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/get-ready-for-high-school-musical-1-8566701