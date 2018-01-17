Ed Goodale assembles his new band

Ed Goodale will be in concert on Friday, January 19 at Langham Brewery in Lodsworth (GU28 9BU).

Ed’s dad and promoter Simon Goodale said: “Many of you will have followed Ed Goodale from singing a single song on an open-mic stage in 2011 to releasing The Gift – Live in Holland at Glastonbury Festival in 2017.

"The next chapter is beginning with the addition of guitar virtuoso Steve Ball on lead guitar and the driving bass of Steve Burrell to form The Ed Goodale Band. Those who have witnessed rehearsals throughout the autumn and winter have seen Ed's songs rise further still and on Friday, January 19 the band will be playing their first concert at Langham Brewery in Lodsworth (GU28 9BU) before embarking on a spring tour and a summer of festival slots. Entry is free for this inaugural concert where the band will be joined by the superb Sussex singer/songwriter Shaune Murray who will open the evening. Be there at the start of the next chapter."