East Nashville songwriter Amelia White will be in-store in Emsworth

Critically-acclaimed East Nashville songwriter Amelia White is offering an in-store performance at Harbour Records, High Street, Emsworth on Sunday, April 14 at 2pm (free entry).

Spokesman Ken Brown said: “If there were an East Nashville Music Hall of Fame, Amelia White would already be in it.

“The now-famous scene was in its formative days when White arrived from Boston in the early 2000s and became a fixture at the Family Wash. She’s been a leading light in America’s most musical zip code ever since, even as she’s developed a reputation in the rest of the US and Europe as a first-rate songwriter.

“She helped define and refine the core folk-rock sound of Americana, yet her band’s energetic pulse never outshines her carefully-wrought lyrics. She’s a poet who’s been compared to more famous songwriters for years; now, it would be more appropriate to use her as a benchmark.

“Amelia will be bringing copies of her new album Rhythm Of The Rain with her as well.

“Rhythm of the Rain was named among the top 40 Americana CDs of 2018 alongside the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Jim Lauderdale, John Hiatt and Courtney Marie Andrews.”

