Double dose of the Chichester Voices for Christmas!

Chichester Voices are offering two carol concerts, one in Selsey and one in Pagham.

Spokesman David Russell said: “This year’s carol concert promises to be a wonderful evening of festive music, including audience participation, performed by the renowned local chamber choir Chichester Voices. The concert will be conducted by Andrew Naylor and will feature some much-loved works including I Saw Three Ships, The Twelve Days of Christmas and Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire. Also, there will be the world premiere of Laetabundus, a sequence for Christmas by local composer and choir member Michael Walsh.

“Audiences will have two chances to hear the concert, firstly at the RNLI Station, Kingsway, Selsey, PO20 0DL on Saturday, December 15 at 7.30pm. Richard Allum will be at the keyboard and the choir is raising money for Selsey Lifeboats. Then, on Thursday, December 20, again at 7.30pm, the choir will be at their usual home of St Thomas a Becket’s Church, Pagham, PO21 4NU, raising money for Rotary Charities.”

Tickets for both concerts are £12 (OAP and children concessions £10) and are available on 07900 098197 and from www.chichestervoices.org.uk and on the door. Also, for Selsey, from the RNLI Station shop on 01243 601822 and www.selseylifeboats.co.uk; and for Pagham: www.bognorrotaryclub.org.uk and 01243 268288.

Worthing’s Roots & Shoots Folk Christmas 2018 offers a string of festive entertainments



Aladdin's cave is just across the way from Cinderella's kitchen... in Bognor Regis!





Bognor's Cinderella captures the true spirit of panto



Mark Jones is delighted to be back in panto in Worthing!



Titus Rowe is delighted to be back in panto in Bognor Regis!



Latest novel from Yapton author Roberta Grieve goes back to childhood memories





Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life



Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years



Arundel's Carly Paoli releases Christmas single in support of our soldiers







Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley is delighted to join the panto fun in Worthing!







Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres