Consort of Twelve in concert at Holy Trinity Church, Bosham

Catherine Martin is making a return as director of the Consort of Twelve in a concert in Holy Trinity Church, Bosham at 6pm on Sunday, September 23.

Spokeswoman and cellist Lynden Cranham said: “The works she has chosen show how composers could be inspired to reinvent or rework music of their own or other composers.

“We will begin with the Concerto Grosso by Geminiani in which he pays homage to the Op 5 No 2 Violin Sonata by his violin teacher Corelli. Geminiani was a virtuoso violinist who played for George I, with Handel at the keyboard.

“Next comes J S Bach’s Concerto for Flute, Violin and Harpsichord, where he reworked one of his own Preludes and Fugues for harpsichord and part of an Organ Sonata.

“The first half ends with a piece by Charles Avison who studied in London with Geminiani. His Concerto Grosso No 5 is based on music by Alessandro Scarlatti, who was another of Geminiani’s teachers.

“After the interval Bach’s Overture to his Cantata 156, for oboe and strings, will lead directly into Geminiani’s Concerto Grosso in D minor, which was reinvented from Corelli’s Op 5 No 7.

“This is followed by the Recorder Concerto in F major by Sammartini, who was a celebrated oboist in London. He was appointed music master to Frederick, Prince of Wales and his family, and he played in the King’s Theatre orchestra.

“Handel’s Amadigi di Gaula had its premiere at the King’s Theatre, and the concert will finish with an arrangement of the overture, in his Concerto Grosso Op 3 No 4, for strings, two oboes and continuo.”

Tickets for the Consort of Twelve at Holy Trinity Church, Bosham are £15 (18 and under £8) from: Phillip and Philip Hairdressers, 7 Baffins Court, Baffins Lane, Chichester, PO19 1UA;.

They are also available on 02392 214494 and can also be bought on the door.

More details on www.consortoftwelve.co.uk.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/review-flowers-for-mrs-harris-chichester-festival-theatre-until-september-29-1-8636232



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/music-appreciation-with-angela-zanders-1-8635316



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/steve-harley-headlines-bognor-s-southdowns-folk-festival-1-8635310



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/all-that-malarkey-back-in-chichester-1-8635328



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/busy-season-ahead-for-bognor-regis-music-club-1-8635284



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/win-tickets-to-this-year-s-southdowns-folk-festival-in-bognor-regis-1-8634890



http://https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/worthing-panto-auditions-1-8635301http://https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/rock-n-roll-variety-back-in-worthing-1-8635296

