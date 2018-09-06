Concert will thank the heroes

Heard and Seen Ltd are offering a “thank you to military charities that have paid such a large part in our life in recent years.”

Spokesman Simon Goodale said: “We are holding a Help 4 Heroes fund-raising concert at The Memorial Hall in Midhurst on Saturday, September 15.

“Local musical favourites Rylee Spooner and The Ed Goodale Band will be joined by The Outcast Band who are making a welcome return to Midhurst with their energetic show having stormed Festival in the Park in Midhurst four years ago. Doors open at 6.30pm with the concert starting at 7pm. Tickets are £10 from the events page of the Heard and Seen website or you can reserve them by calling or texting me on 07580 105571. We do hope you are able to join us in support of our military charities and helping us give something back.”

