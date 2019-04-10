Concert will remember former postmistress Angela

Midhurst Community Choir will be taking part in a concert celebrating “community over personal adversity” at Charterhouse Memorial Chapel, near Godalming, on Thursday, April 11 at 7.30pm.

Many of those taking part have direct experience of cancer in many of its forms and of its intrusion into families and communities.

Organiser Roger Macdivitt has both a granddaughter and a daughter singing in the concert; all sides of the family have been, and are being, directly affected by cancer.

Mezzo soprano Dame Ann Murray, who offered to take part, knew that a concert was being organised for two local charities and that Roger was recently bereaved by gynaecological cancer with the loss of his wife Angela. A local choir was invited, and the programme developed from there.

Roger said: “Music and the making of music are wonderful healers and the combining of this with the nurturing nature of community helps both those with the disease and or working with the disease. Both carers, sufferers and those who have suffered loss are represented here.”

Roger lives in Haslemere where for several years his late wife was postmistress at the town post office.

“What happened to my wife started me getting involved in charity work. I now fundraise for Grace and Prostate Project and administer men’s PSA cancer testing.”

Angela passed away in November 2016 at the age of 68. She and Roger were married 48 years.”

Dame Ann Murray, accompanied on piano by Terence Allbright, will be singing some pieces from Handel’s Messiah and later in the concert some Irish folk songs and songs by Cole Porter.

“She will be joined by other singers and the audience who will also be invited to join with the choirs to share in the joy of singing. Ann Murray has sung in the greatest opera houses in the world. Born in Dublin, she has had close links with the English National opera and the Royal Opera House and she has sung with the world’s greatest artists in the greatest opera venues from Paris and London to Salzburg and Vienna

“Sophie Bosley (mezzo soprano), Charlotte Brown (soprano) and Martin Enger Holm (tenor) will entertain the audience with solo performances. Martin is travelling to the concert from The Royal Academy of Music where he is studying. Their contributions will be contrasting but within the spirit of the theme.

“Expect gospel, rock, classical and traditional music with touches of humour and fun and expect to join in if that suits you to do so.”

Tickets for the fundraising concert are available £16 per person on 01428 661356 or http://thelittleboxoffice.com/macdivittcharityevents



