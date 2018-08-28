Concert from musical Chichester family

The next Last Friday Concert will feature a musical Chichester family at St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester, on Friday August 31, starting at 7.30pm.

The Luc family will be playing piano and cello works by Beethoven, Brahms, Chopin, Rachmaninov and Martinu and will include an arrangement of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue for piano duet. Anva (father) is a piano tuner and Yuriko (mother) teaches Japanese and the piano. Imy and Maria are at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. Kenji is studying at Chetham’s.

