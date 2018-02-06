Chris and friends at music club

The next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, February 10 at 7pm will be An Evening with Chris Coote and Friends.

Chairman Chris said: “It promises a wide selection of classical music for voice, wind and strings, with composers from all periods ranging from Bach and Handel to Hamilton Harty and Shostakovich.

“The programme includes songs and arias by Offenbach, Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninov sung by mezzo-soprano Tina Gelnere, a former student at Chichester University who has just won a coveted place on the Royal Welsh College post graduate Opera Course. Also on the programme are pieces for euphonium and piano by Rossini and Karl Jenkins played by Martin Smith, pieces for wind quintet by Poulenc, Percy Grainger and Piazzolla, and a performance of the virtuosic arrangement for piano of La Valse by Ravel played by Dave Griffiths.”

Other performers are Chris Coote piano, Paul Dorrell and Jasmine Selby flute, Lilias Lamont viola, Elaine Monery cello, Gill Stevenson violin, and the Full House Quintet (Spencer Bundy clarinet, Pippa Johnson flute, John Peskett horn, Clare Thornton-Wood oboe and Alison Woodward bassoon). The concert is at the club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £6 for members, £8 for visitors, and £4 for students. New members and visitors are especially welcome. More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620) or from the website http://www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk.