Chichester Symphony Orchestra offer a spring concert

Chichester Symphony Orchestra play a spring concert on March 23.

Spokeswoman Jill Hooker said: “Our family concert back in January was a great success. It was well attended at Westbourne House School, and the audience was totally engaged with their Afternoon at the Movies.

“Our next concert is completely different, with a programme of Mozart La Clemenza Di Tito Overture, Handel Concerto Grosso op 3 No.1, and Dag Wiren’s String Serenade in the first half, and then Bach’s Wachet Auf Chorale Prelude and Haydn’s Clock Symphony (no. 101) in the second half.

“The concert is at St Paul’s Church in Chichester at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the Novium box office, Ticket Source, or on the door on the night for £12, with students £5 and under-16s free.”

