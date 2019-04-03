Chichester music night will boost Mae Lavender's VSO hopes

Former Bishop Luffa student Mae Lavender is organising a Chichester charity gig to help fund her planned summer trip to Kenya with Voluntary Service Overseas.

The gig will be in Chichester’s La Havana on Friday, April 5 at 8pm and will feature Chichester-area performers Dutch Criminal Record, Our Propaganda, Lobster Pot and Dan Coates, all of whom are donating their services for free for the cause.

Mae, aged 19, needs to raise £1,500 to make the trip; she’s nearly a third of the way there and is hoping to make a big impact on the target through the gig. Tickets will be £5 on the door.

Mae is hoping for an audience of around a hundred on the night.

Mae applied to Voluntary Service Overseas and was assigned three months in Makueni county.

“I went for interview and group tasks so that they could monitor us and see who was suited to what.

“They run several projects at a time. I am not entirely sure what I will be doing, but they do things like helping people into employment, helping young people into school, encouraging people to start their own business, trying to improve people’s chances of being accepted into employment.

“You have to raise the money to be able to go. Sometimes they might make an exception if they can see that you have really made an effort and haven’t quite got there, but if you don’t put in the effort and don’t get the money, then you don’t go. But I think I am doing quite well so far.”

Mae, who lives on the outskirts of Arundel, did A levels at Bishop Luffa and is currently on a gap year before going to study sociology at the University of Durham.

Chichester City Band reaches finals of the National Brass Band Championships





"New creative heights" promised at 2019 Emsworth Arts Trail



Nova Scotia's Rose Cousins plays Brighton on tour



Southbourne will be Rachael McShane's last gig before her baby arrives



Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery explores the work of Harold Gilman in centenary year



Nick Goss exhibition in Chichester