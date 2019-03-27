Brighton Fat Pride will celebrate "fat bodies in all of their glorious forms"

“Fatness and fat bodies in all of their glorious forms” will be celebrated in a special season coming up in Brighton.

Fat Pride is coming to Brighton’s Marlborough Theatre from April 4-7, a season jam-packed with performances, parties, workshops and an exhibition.

Spokeswoman Anna Goodman said: “This joyous programme centres on celebrating fatness and fat bodies in all of their glorious forms. From clothes-swaps to cabaret, there’s something for everyone at the Marly.

Performance dates:

Katie Greenall presents Fatty Fat Fat. Thursday. April 4, 7.30pm, £7.50/£9.50

“Do you ever feel like your body takes up too much space in world that doesn’t want to make any room?

“Katie is fat. She's pretty much always been fat, and probably will be fat forever more. Join her in the Cha Cha Slide, munch on some crisps, and have a listen to what it's like to live in body that people can't help but have an opinion on.

“Fatty Fat Fat is a funny, frank and provocative solo show about living in a body the world tells you to hate. Leave your diet books at the door.

“Katie is a facilitator, theatre maker and spoken word artist currently living in NE London. After graduating in 2017 from East 15 Acting School with a degree in acting and community theatre, Katie has been running workshops with young people all over London- including The Yard, The Arcola, National Youth Theatre and Central School of Speech and Drama.

“Katie discovered writing by accident in attempt to manage the chaos in her head, and Fatty Fat Fat is her first show. Katie recently won the National Youth Theatre Spoken Word competition and has been chosen as one of this year’s resident artists at the Roundhouse.”

Fat Cabaret, Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6, 7.30pm, £8 / £6.50 (£10 on the door)

“It wouldn’t be Fat Pride at the Marly without the return of one of our favourite mixed bill nights; FAT Cabaret. Two shows this April celebrating fat bodies, putting fat people centre stage in a safe and supportive environment. Get ready for fat positive live performance and fun times hosted by Mathilda Gregory.

“Fat Cabaret was born in 2017 and began with its first show at the Marlborough Theatre, where it has since been performed several times and each with sell-out success. The show is compered by the hilarious Mathilda Gregory, a comedian, writer and performer who makes work about bodies, sex and sexuality.”

Fat Pride Party at the Marlborough, Marlborough Theatre, 9pm-12am, free.

“Calling all fat babes: Join us at the Marly on Saturday, April 7 as we throw a party celebrating fatness in all its fantastic forms!

“After enjoying the now legendary Fat Cabaret, we will be joined by phenomenal fat queer Lewis G. Burton, a non-binary London based performance artist and DJ, playing all the hits from pop, disco and 90s dance music, offering the opportunity to take up some much needed space on the dance floor and party in true Fat Pride style.

“And because we love to spoil you, there’s a performative cherry on the cake in the form of Katy Baird’s Poppers Boudoir, which offers a moment to unwind and unravel in her intimate one-on-one out-of-body experience.”

