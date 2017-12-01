Brighton date for The Dave O’Higgins Quartet

The Dave O’Higgins Quartet will be at The Verdict in Brighton on December 8.

The quartet is Dave O’Higgins – tenor and soprano saxes; Graham Harvey – piano; Geoff Gascoyne – bass; and Sebastiaan de Krom – drums.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “Dave O’Higgins is a saxophonist, composer, arranger, educator and latterly recording engineer and producer. He has been a popular figure on the UK and international jazz scene for 30 years now, with countless recordings as sideman and 19 albums as leader under his belt.

“Dave’s tenor and soprano sax sounds are highly personal and recognisable, with a clear sense of melodic development and adventure. A popular performer with the public, with an excellent sense of pacing and presentation, he has a wide palette from Charlie Parker, Dexter Gordon, John Coltrane, Joe Henderson through to Stanley Turrentine and Michael Brecker. He has relentlessly pursued artistic and sonic exploration, and enjoys the learning

process which is a constant advancing flow.

“The quartet has been together for five years now with Sebastiaan de Krom (drums), Geoff Gascoyne (bass) and Graham Harvey (piano) - a band that is unashamed to swing and draw on blues and functional harmonies and the great tome of jazz vocabulary, eschewing fads and fusions.

“The Dave O’Higgins Quartet with be doing a massive 33-date tour of the UK promoting the new CD, It’s Always 9:30 in Zog, Sept-Dec 2017 with the help of awards from the Arts Council of England and PRS Foundation.”