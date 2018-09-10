Award-winning Calan play Worthing

Calan, the international award-winning band from Wales, are back on the road with their infectious rhythms and high-energy routines to celebrate ten years since the release of their first album with a brand-new compilation recording called Deg or 10.

The album also includes some new tracks specially recorded for the CD.

They come with accordion, harp, guitar, fiddles and Welsh bagpipes along with a virtuoso performance from a champion step-dancer. Calan will be bringing their upbeat live performance to the Connaught Studio, Worthing on Saturday, September 15 at 8pm.

Band spokesman Phil Simpson said: “The band began by busking in the streets of Cardiff raising money to pay for university fees. By 2015 they were performing alongside Bryn Terfel and Sting at the Royal Albert Hall in London as part of Bryn Terfel’s 50th birthday party.

“Calan bring together the remarkable talents of five young musicians giving a fresh and vibrant sound to traditional Welsh music. With a contemporary and lively approach, they breathe new life into the old traditions through their sparkling melodies, foot-tapping tunes and spirited and energetic performances of Welsh step-dancing.

“They blast their way through some of the old favourite reels, jigs and hornpipes with fast-paced and uplifting arrangements before melting into some of their more beautiful and haunting songs.

“Following the release of their debut album, Bling in 2008, which attracted four-star responses from critics, the five-piece have been playing to big audiences and rave reviews at concerts and festivals around Britain and Europe, including the coveted Cambridge Festival; Celtic Connections, Glasgow; Shrewsbury Folk Festival; Moseley Folk Festival; Derby Folk Festival; Bromyard Folk Festival, Whitby Folk Festival a concert tour of Italy, Austria and Belgium along with a number of performances at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient, Brittany, where they’ve received the award for the best group.

“The band, who’ve raised some eyebrows with a deliberate policy of eye-catching clothes and presentation, despite the ancient roots of their music, see themselves as a new generation of ambassadors.”

