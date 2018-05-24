10 things coming up in the Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Theatre. Award-winning comedian and actor Joseph Morpurgo brings his show Hammerhead to The Old Market in Brighton on May 28. Spokesman Matthew Christian said: “Taking audiences on a journey into a dark world of ambitious actors, Hammerhead is the post-show Q & A session that follows an epic nine-hour performance of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (fortunately, audiences don’t have to actually sit through the nine-hour show itself). With hilarious anecdotes and insights into the mind of the kind of actor who would take on such a role, this is a genius production that uses audio visual aids and audience participation in ways never seen before.”

2 Theatre. An imaginative new adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows takes audiences on a magical journey with Ratty, Mole, Badger and the exuberant Mr Toad. With previous work nominated for Best Children’s Show at Brighton Fringe, and winning Best Show for Families at Buxton Fringe, Box Tale Soup’s latest family creation features their blend of beautiful puppets, original music and inventive theatre. Box Tale Soup have performed extensively around the UK, including appearances at the Little Angel, Lyric Hammersmith, Wilton’s Music Hall and the Bridgewater Hall. They have also taken work to China, America and Europe.Book via Brighton Fringe box office or at www.otherplacebrighton.co.uk. The Wind in the Willows is at the Warren: The Hat on May 27-28 and June 2 at 4.15pm.

3 Exhibition. Littlehampton Museum is hosting an exhibition of photographs by Chris Kew under the title Lost Identity until Friday, July 13. Alice Millard, archives and exhibitions officer, said: “In partnership with Headway West Sussex, a charity offering support to those affected by acquired brain injuries, Chris has documented the effects that acquiring a brain injury at 18 has had upon his life. The Roger Butterworth Gallery will be filled with Chris’s unique black-and-white style alongside captions to describe his thoughts behind each photograph and provide an insight into his life.” www.littlehamptonmuseum.co.uk; admission free.

4 Music. Harry Strutters Hot Rhythm Orchestra celebrates its first half century with a special gig at Shoreham’s Ropetackle. The concert on Friday, May 25 at 8pm comes exactly 50 years and a day after the band first started, founded in Brighton in 1968. Their Shoreham gig will see them joined by some past members of the band on stage.

5 Music. Rock ‘n’ roll variety show That’ll Be The Day will be returning to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre for several dates across 2018. Their first show of the year in Worthing will be on Saturday, June 2. The production is a celebration of popular music throughout the 50s, 60s and 70s which combines live music with comic sketches, performed by a large cast (top circle).

6 Theatre. Chichester born and bred, “Fabulous Drag Prince” Alfie Ordinary brings his debut solo show back to Sussex after success in Hollywood and Australia. Alfie’s journey started two years ago when he premiered the show at Brighton’s Marlborough Theatre. He won the International Touring Bursary with The Pebble Trust at the 2016 Brighton Fringe and, after a second sold-out Brighton Fringe run, he took the show to Hollywood Fringe, where he picked up another award. At the San Diego Fringe, he won the Outstanding Artist in a Comedy award. Then in early 2018, Alfie embarked on a month-long run at Adelaide Fringe in Australia where he picked up yet another award, the Pick Of The Fringe Weekly Award, as voted for by a team of judges. For the Brighton Fringe, he is performing at Bosco Theatre – Spiegeltent; May 27, 9.30pm; May 29, 7.45pm. Duration: 60 minutes. www.alfieordinary.com.

7 Theatre. Mischief and Mystery In Moomin Valley, Ropetackle, Shoreham, Saturday, May 26. Discover a world where anything is possible. A spokesman said: “Be sure to pack your imagination and join us on an unfor-gettable journey to Moomin Valley where everyone is welcome, nature thrives and adventures are plentiful. Magical puppetry, an ingenious pop-up book set, original music and interactive play will delight young audiences and encourage them to immerse themselves in unique partici-patory story-telling. Expect snow, surprises and plenty of Moomin mischief.” (right)

8 Art. Illumine is the title as Arundel’s Andy Waite offers a home-town exhibition at Arundel Contemporary, 53 High Street, Arundel running until June 3. “It just means to lighten or to lighten up,” explains Andy. “It is about coming out of the dark, and you can take that in a literal way or in a more metaphorical way. I am inspired when there is a lot of drama in the sky.”

9 Comedy. Slipskin by comedian Sami Stone explores language and the natural world for the Brighton Fringe. Delving into her very personal story and relationship with the flora and fauna of the planet, Sami discusses the rise of technology, seemingly at the expense of the natural world and ultimately children’s wellbeing and mental health. The venue is Junkyard Dogs, Venue 28, 142 Edward Street, Brighton, BN2 0JG. Contributions based on your love of the show. Free tickets from the venue. Dates 8pm on May 26 and June 2; plus 1pm on May 19.

10 Fete. Chichester City Band will be among the attractions at the annual fete in the grounds of Slindon College, running from 2-5pm on Saturday, May 26. Around 900 people are expected. Spokeswoman Moira Richards said: “There will be the Chichester City Band, a classic car display, owl display, fun dog show organised by Arun Veterinary Group, archery, lots of games for children and adults, traditional stalls, homemade produce and cakes and lots of prizes. Local air cadets will bringing their model Spitfire and vintage jeeps.”

