Meet Harry Potter's "George Weasley" at the Petworth Festival

Petworth Festival 2019 is promising fun events for the whole family to enjoy.

Sunday, July 21 brings a free event in Petworth House Pleasure Ground.

Festival spokeswoman Hettie McNeil said: “Bring a picnic, explore the gardens and enjoy The Wind in the Willows which is being performed at 2.30pm with Rustle stilt-walking trees before and after.

“In collaboration with the National Trust, entry to Petworth House and Pleasure Ground will be free on Sunday, July 21. Enjoy the National Trust’s family outdoor summer trail and have your face painted or pick up a rug and ice cream ready to relax and enjoy the afternoon performances. No need to book just come and join us!”

Sunday July 28 brings Modern Cautionary tales for Young Children (ages six and up, (Leconfield Hall, 11.15am)

“This will be a mixture of poetry, stand-up comedy, storytelling, a touch of panto and lots of fun participation from the very wonderful Murray Lachlan Young - one of the best entertainers you will ever see. A raucous, silly, scary, funny, poignant and enlightening hour of merriment and mayhem! Children dancing on stage, completing fun poems, being ponies!

“And what about a chance to see George Weasley here in Petworth! Harry Potter star, Oliver Phelps, is our narrator on Thursday, July 18 for Beowulf, one of the world’s greatest mythical tales, in an evening of musical entertainment. Discover a legendary time of heroes and warriors as Prince Beowulf battles demons and magical beasts. The show starts at 7pm with no interval ending at about 8.20pm, so not too late a finish.”

Armonico Consort – Beowulf is in St Mary's Church.

