Leading crime writer Peter Lovesey returns to West Sussex

An evening with Peter Lovesey, leading crime writer and former Chichester resident, is the promise on Friday, September 20 at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church, Slindon.

Spokeswoman Moira Richards said: “Peter’s best known character is DS Peter Diamond, a modern day police detective based in Bath. Some of his Peter Diamond novels and all of his Inspector Henrietta Mallin novels are set in West Sussex.

“Slindon, Boxgrove, Arundel, Littlehampton, Bosham and Chichester are among the real places featured in his 2015 novel Down Among the Dead Men. The central character Peter Diamond is an old-school police sleuth who has featured in 14 books in this popular series.

“Peter Lovesey has won many awards for his work and lived for 20 years in Chichester. He knows Slindon and its community café and shop The Forge, where he may have derived inspiration for some of his characters and his detective stories.

“His latest book Killing with Confetti was published on July 9 this year both in the UK, from Sphere and in the USA, from Soho Press.

“In this latest case, Peter Diamond gets involved in a wedding between the Deputy Chief Constable of Bath’s son and a notorious crime baron’s daughter.

“The wedding is to take place in Bath Abbey and the reception in the Roman Baths, and Peter Diamond is appalled to be asked to go undercover and somehow cope with potential killers, gang rivals, warring parents and straying bridesmaids. Will he avert a tragedy and send the happy couple on their honeymoon?”

Tickets: £10 available from 01243 814604 or 01243 814693 or The Forge Village Shop/Cafe, Slindon. Wine and soft drinks available for sale during the evening. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to St Mary’s Heritage Building Fund.

