Julian Clary comes to Brighton, Crawley and Horsham

Julian Clary has announced he is to return to stages across the UK for a brand new 2019 tour, titled Born To Mince.

In this outrageously camp new show, renowned homosexual Julian Clary will bare his soul as never before in the interests of light entertainment.

Julian said: “Are you ready for some filth? I know I am. It’s been a while since I sallied forth to pleasure the provinces with my particular brand of saucy innuendo. Let me at them!”

He’ll murder some well-known songs along the way, no doubt, read you a sneak preview from his next memoir ‘A Night At the Lubricant’ and make withering remarks about punters foolish enough to sit in the front row.

The first stop in his tour is at the Capitol Theatre in Horsham on Wednesday, March 13, with other performances at Brighton Dome on Sunday, April 28, Assembly Hall Theatre in Tunbridge Wells on Saturday, May 18, Guildford, G Live on Tuesday, May 28, and The Hawth in Crawley on Wednesday, June 5.

Following his role as Dick in the London Palladium’s Olivier award-winning ‘Dick Whittington’ 2017 Christmas pantomime, and with his upcoming role in the venue’s 2018 production of ‘Snow White’, the new tour in 2019 will see Clary cross the country with a final performance at the Palladium on Saturday, June 8th 2019.

You can buy tickets via Ticketmaster or call the theatre box office: The Capitol 01403 750220; Brighton Dome 01273 709709; Assembly Hall Theatre 01892 530613; G Live 01483 369350; The Hawth 01293 553636.