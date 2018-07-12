Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018 – day one

Crowds of people have flocked to Goodwood for the first day of this year's Festival of Speed

Cars, stars and motor sport royalty have gathered for the four-day Silver Jubilee themed event at Goodwood.



Honda’s Mean Mower V2 was put to work by the Duke of Richmond to help prepare for the festival before it sets off to reclaim the world land speed record for a lawnmower later this year.

Once it had finished prepping the festival grounds, the Mean Mower V2's next task was to make its public debut and tackle the famous hill.

Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas is one of the standout names will be taking on the the hallowed Goodwood Hillclimb.



Also returning from the world of Formula One are former world champions Jenson Button and Mika Hakkinen, as well as racing icon Sir Jackie Stewart.



Some of the biggest names from freestyle motocross will be wowing the crowds with insane tricks over monstrous jumps for the next four days.

Czech legend Petr Pilat and Swiss master Mat Rebeaud will be joined in the GAS arena by Australian Ryan Brown and British riders Jamie Squibb, Nez Parker, Dan Whitby, Samson Eaton and Arran Powley.

Fans will also be able to take in this year's central feature – a spectacular 52m-high sculpture by British artist and designer Gerry Judah which celebrates 70 years of Porsche.

Goodwood has also created an app which is packed with content and feature a vast array of useful information, including a live timetable and interactive map and car finder.

And don't forget to pick up this week's paper for your guide to the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2018, which takes place later this month.