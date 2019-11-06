Worthing schools converge for music night

West Sussex Music and the secondary schools of Worthing are offering the return of Worthing Sings Live!

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which will be held at Worthing Assembly Hall on Wednesday, November 6.

The organisers are promising a fabulous evening of song, featuring both a massed and chamber choir, as well as individual school performances and a student band from Northbrook Metropolitan College.

The project is led by singer/songwriter and West Sussex Music Project Partner Emily Barden who will bring together more than 200 pupils from Bohunt School Worthing, Chatsmore Catholic High, Davison CE High, Durrington High, Steyning Grammar School and Worthing High School.

New for this year, the chamber choir element will see vocalists taking on Sing by the Pentatonix, before being joined, in chorus, by the massed ensemble.

Worthing Sings Live! is part of West Sussex Music’s wider singing strategy which aims to enable access for as many children as possible to large-scale events and enriching vocal opportunities.

Judith Finlay, leader for school engagement, West Sussex Music, said: “I’m delighted to be bringing Worthing Sings Live! back to the Worthing Assembly Hall. Working together with the schools and heads of music, we have been able to develop a great formula for this large-scale event.

“The quality of singing last year was exceptional and this year’s event is shaping up to be bigger than ever before, with the chamber choir adding an exciting new vocal element.

“As Worthing students will soon discover, performing in front of an audience is both affirming and confidence-building and this is something we’d like all children in the county to experience.”

Tickets are available from Worthing Assembly Hall box office www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

Spokeswoman Beth Moore added: “In you are interested in musical activities in Worthing then West Sussex Music’s Worthing Music Centre, based at Bohunt School Worthing on Saturday morning, has much to offer young musicians and vocalists.

“Children can enjoy a whole range of musical activities including bands, choirs, orchestras as well as lessons and aural and theory classes.

“The West Sussex Music Centres not only bring children together through a shared love of music but also offer a clear progression route through the music centres on to the West Sussex Youth orchestras and choirs and beyond that to junior conservatoires and national ensembles. So, whatever the choice of instrument, level of competence or age, there is a suitable activity to be found; whether it’s a percussion ensemble, string orchestra, wind band, choir or guitar group.

“There are also classes in musicianship as well as beginner instrumental classes and groups for pre-school children.

“West Sussex Music is the largest provider of high-quality music education to children and young people in West Sussex, offering vocal projects, whole-class ensemble tuition, instrumental and vocal lessons, specialist advice and support for schools as well as a comprehensive range of musical activities at its five music centres in Chichester, Crawley, Haywards Heath, Horsham and Worthing.”

