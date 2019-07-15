Worthing's Rowland Singers Choral Society offer summer sounds

The Rowland Singers Choral Society conducted by Helen Emery, with piano accompaniment by Kathryn Kay, will be performing at the Summer Sounds Concert on Thursday, July 18.

Spokeswoman Jan Summers said: “We welcome the return of special guest the flautist Dominic Smith who always delights audiences with his performances. The concert is being held at Emmanuel URC, St Michael’s Road, Worthing, BN11 4SD and will commence at 7.30pm. As usual, the selection of music is lighter in style for this summer concert with the choir performing popular music including songs from the musical Mary Poppins. There really will be something for everyone to enjoy and tap their feet to!

“Founded as a small group of singers in 1969,The Rowland Singers Choir is celebrating 50 years of singing together this year. The choir continues to grow from strength to strength, with over 65 members today, under the guidance of the musical director, Helen Emery. There will be a collection at the concert to support the charity Group B Strep Support (GBSS) which is a UK charity working to stop GBS life-threatening infections in babies.”

Tickets for the concert are £10 adult and £4 child. These are available by telephoning 01903 238792. Doors open at 7pm. For more information, visit www.rowlandsingers.co.uk.

