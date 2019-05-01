University of Chichester students will show their skills for Bognor Regis Music Club

Head of vocal studies at the University of Chichester Susan Legg presents students from the university at the next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, May 4 at 7pm.

Club chairman Chris Coote said: “They will perform an exciting and varied programme of solo and ensemble repertoire. The performers include soprano Ellie Farmer and pianists Yizhuo Li and Freddie Harvey, who will play Grieg’s Wedding Day in Troldhaugen and Chopin’s D flat Nocturne.

“Each year we look forward to this concert which gives students an opportunity to play in front of a sympathetic audience. We know the performers will be of a high standard, reflecting the quality of the music department, which is the largest in the country with over 1,000 students.”

The concert is at the club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £6 for members, £8 for visitors. Students will be admitted free of charge. New members and visitors are especially welcome.

More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276) or Helen Woods (01243 861860), or from the websitehttp://www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk.

