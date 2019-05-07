Treasures to be discovered at the annual Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair

The annual Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair will take place for the fifth successive year, from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12.

Spokeswoman Gail McGuffie said: “Organised by The Antiques Dealers Fair Limited, some 50 expert dealers are gathering from around the country, all bringing their finest wares for collectors, interior designers and discerning members of the public, who can enjoy all that the stunning location has to offer.

“A wide range will be available to browse and buy: the finest period furniture, jewellery, paintings, silver, sculpture, lighting, vintage watches, clocks, ceramics, glass, including art pieces, and other works of art from the ancient to the contemporary. The majority of the exhibitors are members of the UK’s two leading associations for professional art and antiques dealers – BADA and LAPADA The Association of Art & Antiques Dealers.

“Art for sale includes a signed Marilyn announcement card by Andy Warhol for the exhibition Andy Warhol: A Print Retrospective, November 21, 1981, published by Castelli Gallery, New York, 1981 and selling for around £15,000 from Haynes Fine Art – London & Cotswolds. Andy Warhol’s Marilyns are among the most iconic and influential images in post-war art.

“By contrast, Ottocento has Still Life with Lobster and Lemon, an oil on canvas attributed to Flemish artist Joris Van Son (1623-1667), £31,000. A selection of Victorian landscapes, marine and figurative paintings for sale from Cambridge Fine Art include Britannia racing Lulworth, a busy day in the Solent by John J Holmes (b 1938), signed, oil on canvas, £3,300.

“Animals depicted in art abound at this year’s fair including a cold painted bronze Lapin by Franz Xavier Bergman (1861-1936), c1900, £5,750 on the stand of antique and contemporary sculpture specialist Garret & Hurst Sculpture.

“Looming around the corner are lifesize bronze wolves by Clare Trenchard (b1956), £20,000 each on the Flying Colours Gallery stand. On Moncrieff-Bray Gallery’s stand is a lifesize Mountain Goat, made from scrap metal, by Helen Denerley, priced at £16,000. Another lifesize piece is an exquisite 18-carat white gold and diamond dragonfly brooch with cabochon ruby eyes, £8,950 from Greenstein Antiques. Not quite lifesize is a pair of silver budgerigar pepperettes with original glass eyes, made by George Brace, hallmarked London 1906, £2,950 from T Robert.

“Sarah Colegrave Fine Art is showing a group of wildlife drawings by founder member of the Society of Wildlife Artists, Eileen Soper (1905-1990), etcher and illustrator of children’s and wildlife books, including Enid Blyton’s Famous Five.”

http://petworthparkfair.com.

