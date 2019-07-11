Tom Bullard rounds off music series at Chichester's Oxmarket Gallery

For the final performance in the series of recitals they have organised in their exhibition in the Oxmarket Gallery, Catherine Barnes and Daphne Casdagli welcome the return of baritone Tom Bullard.

Catherine said: “The Festival of Chichester audience will enjoy a rare opportunity to hear Tom as soloist in his choice of lieder, Schubert’s Die schöne Müllerin, with his new accompanist John Paul Ekins.

“Tom has packed in an enormous amount of experience since training as a baritone at King’s College, Cambridge, spending the first eight years touring the world as a Swingle Singer, half of that time as musical director.

“Returning to London he has distinguished himself in opera, oratorio and sacred music, working with conductors such as Zubin Mehta, Carl Davis and Antonio Pappano, inspiring him to conduct the Nonsuch Singers in London.

“With Tom as musical director in 2016 they recorded Gabriel Jackson’s Field of Stars and have just released Will Todd’s Mass in Blue on Convivium Records.

“More recently Tom sings with selected ensembles, including London Voices (Berio at the Proms), Synergy Vocals (MacMillan) and Tenebrae.

“Anyone who experienced Tom’s 2014 performance here of Schumann’s Dichterliebe and the unforgettable 2016 Schubert will already have their tickets, so advanced booking is advised.

“Seating at the intimate former church, now Oxmarket Gallery, is limited.

“The lunchtime recital starts at 12.30 on Friday, July 12, and tickets are £10, from the Oxmarket, off East Street, Chichester or from the Festival ticket office at the Novium, Tower Street, www.thenovium.org/boxoffice.”

The exhibition of paintings by Catherine Barnes and prints by Daphne Casdagli continues until July 14, open daily from 10 to 4.30.

More details on www.catherinebarnes.com.

