The Sensational 60s Experience heads to Worthing this autumn

The Sensational 60s Experience tenth anniversary tour will be taking in Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, October 12.

Tickets are on 01903 206206 or http://www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

A spokesman said: “With a brand-new production for 2019, the biggest and best 60s show is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The Sensational 60’s Experience brings you a three hour 60s spectacular of pure nostalgia. The show with the definite feel good factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960s. Five legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten where you’ll find it impossible to remain in your seat.

“Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years. Come and experience the musical phenomena of the 1960s for yourself. Full of timeless classics, this is the must see 60s show for 2019.”

The show features Mike Pender (original voice of The Searchers) The Trems (all former members of The Tremeloes), The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and The Dakotas. Hits include Needles and Pins, Silence Is Golden, Storm In A Teacup, Hippy Hippy Shake, Little Children plus many more.