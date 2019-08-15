The magic of wine and jazz combine for Arundel Festival evening

Wine and music meet as English sparkling wine producer Digby Fine English hosts a live jazz evening in its new tasting room in Arundel on Thursday, August 22 as part of the 2019 Arundel Festival.

The evening is the first in an occasional series on the magic of wine and the senses.

Spokeswoman Alicia Lowes said: “Digby’s The Art of Pairing Wine & Jazz Music event features The Tom Belbin Trio, a dynamic vintage jazz band based in Chichester, with their range of classic jazz standards and jazzy versions of modern pop songs, all performed in their inimitable style.

“The event will open with a collaboration between The Tom Belbin Trio and Digby’s CEO and head blender Trevor Clough to explore the interplay between wine appreciation and our sense of hearing and music appreciation. The trio will then continue playing through their second set, allowing a fabulous atmosphere for socialising and reflecting on a great day at Arundel Festival.”

The event is on Thursday, August 22 from 7.30-9.30pm in the Digby Fine English Tasting Room, 55-57 High Street, Arundel, West Sussex, BN18 9AJ. Tickets: £35 per person; £30 per person for Digby Wine Club Members; available on the Digby website: https://digby-fine-english.com/collections/events/products/live-jazz-trio-music-fizz-pairing-evening-thurs-22nd-august-7-30-9-30pm



