"The authentic voice of an autistic woman" hits the stage in Brighton

Autact Theatre CIC presents autistic writer Rhi Lloyd-Williams’s debut play The Duck.

It runs at The Rialto Theatre, Brighton for two nights only on June 25 and 26 at 8pm.

The Duck reveals the authentic voice of an autistic woman as she explores what her diagnosis means to her. Rhi uses her autism to create patterns in her writing; making this a beautiful, as well as meaningful, piece of theatre, she promises.

Using the idea of being diagnosed a Duck instead of that A-Word that people so often misunderstand, this is a one-woman play built around story-telling and memories and designed to make connections between different ways of thinking.

Rhi said: “It can be really difficult to describe autism from the outside; you end up just listing a set of behaviours, which doesn’t really explain anything. There’s nothing like the theatre for communicating an idea and making connections.

“The usual representation of autism is not someone like me; they’re usually children and male. It’s so important that we see autistic women out there too, that representation is vital. Many autistic people don’t tend to fit the stereotypes quite as neatly, and often spend a lot of time masking and hiding who they really are. This play is about being free to take off that mask and be ourselves. Forget Autism Awareness, this is real Autism Understanding.”

The piece features actress Lucy Theobald as The Duck.

Don't miss out on Matilda at the Mayflower!



Enjoy our photos of the Festival of Chichester 2019 launch



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery