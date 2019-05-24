The 2019 Steyning Art Trail gets under way

The 2019 Steyning Art Trail begins at the start of the May Bank Holiday weekend, promising an artistic treat ahead.

It all comes as Horsham continues to celebrate its Year of Culture.

Spokeswoman Carol Wagstaff said: “The Art Trail will launch with the cutting of a ribbon at The Museum on Friday, May 24.

“And we are delighted that Vicky Wise, head of community & culture at Horsham District Council, has agreed to do this honour given the very busy schedule that the Horsham Year of Culture obviously has.

“We’ve put the Art Trail forward to be one of the events in the 2019 Horsham Year of Culture so this is one of many of events in and around the district.

“This year there will be more to see than ever with work from 72 local artists on show across a record 23 venues.

“More than twenty of the exhibitors are new to the Steyning Art Trail, so there will be plenty of fresh, original artwork to enjoy from a diverse range of artistic disciplines.

“As well as work from talented painters, print makers, ceramicists, jewellery makers and photographers, we’ll have mosaics, garden sculpture, and delightful creations in felt, silver, woven fabric, embroidery and hand cut paper.

“We are delighted to be exhibiting once again in the historic schoolroom setting of Chatfields Hall on Church Lane. On the High Street, Sakala is showing work for the first time.

“Further down at Number 84 you can explore an eclectic mix of art and craftwork in the fascinating curiosity shop of a house, Old Timbers. At the bottom of the High Street, the chic The Basement 93 gallery will be hosting a special Art Trail exhibition.”

The Art Trail will be on the weekends of May 25-27 and June 1-2. Most venues are open from 11am to 5pm. But organisers advise you to check the brochure or website for details first (visit the website http://www.steyningarts.co.uk).

With such a wealth of delights on offer, Steyning Art Trail organisers have come up with tips to help you get around.

Carol Wagstaff explains: “With all that talent on show, and so many venues to see, getting the most out of the Art Trail can be quite a challenge. Here’s some suggestions on how to optimise your Art Trail experience.

“Start out at the Museum. Once again Steyning Museum will be acting as our trail hub. There will be brochures with trail maps available and samples of work from each of the venues to peruse. The Museum is open every day, but bear in mind that it’s closed on Thursday and Sunday mornings.

“Plot your route. To save on shoe leather, you can divide up the trail into a series of loops where you can take in a cluster of venues in one circuit. The Charlton Street and Newham Lane loop has much to offer this year with a new venue in Godstall Lane, and a special exhibition by the So and Sews creative textile group at Newham Lodge. Another loop down Tanyard Lane past the Church and round to Kingstone Avenue will pick up on four interesting venues.

“Spread your net. Don’t miss out on the wonderful venues that are slightly out of town. The newly reopened Frankland Arms in Washington is showing work this year, as is the Stable Studio at Hammes Farm. Calcot Farmhouse, on the Ashurst Road, is also a real gem, with beautiful woodland walks to complement the paintings on show.

“And it’s always worth a trip to Beeding, where three venues will be open, including the Village Hall, where Steyning Camera Club have a special exhibition on the second weekend of the trail.

“Pace yourself. With so much to see, art trail exhaustion can easily set in. Fortunately, there will be sustenance on offer along the way with refreshments and homemade cakes for sale at eight of the venues, and the chance to sit and enjoy them in some lovely hidden gardens.

“The truth is you can’t go too far wrong with the Art Trail. Wandering around town and seeing what you stumble across is also a pretty good strategy. Whether you’re a connoisseur looking to add to your collection, or an amateur out for an agreeable walk, the Art Trail has much to offer. It is a perfect opportunity to meet artists in their own homes and studios and appreciate and buy work that is unique, locally created and eminently collectable. And if buying a piece of art is a bit of a stretch, picking up a few of the beautiful cards on sale will help support our local artists and show your appreciation.”

And if you have enjoyed it all, you can always become much more involved, as Carol says.

“If you’re interested in joining in with the artistic community in Steyning why not sign up to become a Friend of Steyning Arts.

“ It costs £15 a year and means you’ll be to invited to Meet the Artist evenings, as well as openings for shows and other social events. Details are on the How to Join section of the website.

May 25-27 and June 1-2. Most venues are open from 11am to 5pm but check the brochure or website for details (see http://www.steyningarts.co.uk).

