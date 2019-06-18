Sussex singletons sought for new TV dating show filming here this summer

Label1 are on the hunt for single men and women to appear on a new dating show with a twist, Five Guys a Week.

Spokeswoman Candace Lewis said: “The production company behind BAFTA nominated Hospital and C4’s Job Interview are looking for singletons in the Sussex area for the new Channel 4 series. The Executive Producer is Barnaby Coughlin, who recently joined Label1 from Channel 4, where he oversaw the production of First Dates and First Dates Hotel.

“Five Guys a Week is an antidote to traditional dating shows, offering the ultimate test of romance, compatibility and stamina by providing one singleton with five trial live-in suitors over a week – all at the same time. The show fast tracks the “getting to know you” phase of a relationship and gives the dater a unique opportunity to compare and contrast five suitors in real time.

“Those interested can apply to appear one of the programmes, where they'll be matched by a dedicated team and then share each other's life for a week. After all, you never really know anyone until you live with them!

“All the suitors move in at the same time, so whether they’re cooking dinner together, going out to a nightclub or simply hanging out at home – they’ll be doing that together. It means that people get to know each other really fast and there’s only one rule – the picker must eliminate four of the suitors by the end of the week. Only time will tell who will turn out to be the perfect match.”

Executive Producer Barnaby Coughlin said: “We’ve made one episode of the series already and it was fascinating. It was an extraordinary experience for everyone who took part - they all learned huge amounts about each other and themselves over the course of the week. By the end, we ended up with a match that surprised everyone. It certainly wasn’t the decision our singleton would have thought they'd be making at the start of the week.”

If you think you’re up for the experience and want to find your perfect match, Label1 are keen to hear from you as soon as possible. Filming in Sussex will start in the summer so apply now to:

Apply to http://bit.ly/label1dating



Or email : dating@label1.tv