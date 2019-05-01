Status Quo lead singer Francis Rossi relives his career in Worthing

Status Quo lead singer Francis Rossi will share the extraordinary secrets of his 50-plus years in rock’n’roll when he takes to the stage for an intimate evening at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, May 9.

Rossi will talk about his mishaps and adventures as he opens up about the highs and lows of a life on the road with one of the biggest and best-loved bands ever in Francis Rossi: I Talk Too Much. The founder, lead singer and lead guitarist of Status Quo started his first band in 1962 and created Status Quo in 1967. The band has since sold more than 120 million albums and enjoyed more UK singles chart hits than any other rock band in history.

Rossi sang the first words at Live Aid in 1985, survived the obligatory rock’n’roll brush with alcohol and drugs, was awarded an OBE in 2010 and has a BRIT for his Outstanding Contribution to Music.

Having spent longer on the UK singles chart than The Beatles, the teetotal father-of-eight is promising some of the best rock’n’roll stories ever, accrued during an extraordinary life on the road. And in I Talk Talk Too Much, he’ll share many of them.

“This show is something new for me. I’ll be looking back at some of the unbelievable things that have happened during my career. It’ll be good to get on the road once again and to do these shows. It will be live and unscripted, so God knows what could happen! One thing’s for sure though, it’ll be a white-knuckle ride for me, but fans will get a real unvarnished insight into what’s happened over the years. I’ll be taking a guitar along to demonstrate how some of those Quo classics came into being, and hopefully we’ll take a few questions from the audience too. It’s been quite a ride, there’s a lot to share – I just hope I don’t talk too much.”

Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at http://worthingtheatres.co.uk.

