Showcasing the talents of the Sussex's finest young musicians

West Sussex Music will be showcasing the talents of the county’s young musicians on the concert platform this summer.

Spokeswoman Beth Moore said: “This July, young musicians from across the county will perform a number of concerts as part of the West Sussex Music Summer Concert Programme, a varied and uplifting series of musical events which are open to the public. On Monday, July 1, a two-part concert at The Capitol Theatre in Horsham will showcase the talents of Horsham Music Centre students, while West Sussex’s outstanding young musicians and vocalists will come together for the highly anticipated County Ensembles concerts on the July 13 and July 20 at Worthing Assembly Hall and St Paul’s Church, Chichester.

“A concert of two distinct parts, the Horsham Music Centre Summer Concert on the evening of Monday, July 1 at The Capitol promises to delight audiences. Come along and enjoy an eclectic repertoire including the works of Scott Joplin, Bart Howard, Queen and Katy Perry, to name a few.

“The Horsham Elementary String Orchestra, Horsham Intermediate Concert Band, Horsham Guitar Ensemble, Horsham Junior String Orchestra, Horsham Youth String Orchestra will be the first to collectively take the stage at 5.45, while the Horsham Youth Concert Band will be in concert from 7.30. Concert tickets (£6 and £2.50 children) are available on the door or in advance from The Capitol and will permit entry to either or both performances. Details of how to book are available online at www.thecapitolhorsham.com

“On Saturday, July 13 at 3pm, Worthing Assembly Hall hosts the West Sussex Youth Orchestra Summer Concert as the end of term is celebrated with a wonderful afternoon of music including Grieg’s ever-popular Peer Gynt, Sibelius’s patriotic Finlandia and Dvorak’s compelling Symphony No. 9 New World. Tickets are £7 (£4 children) and are available on the door or in advance online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

“The West Sussex Youth Wind Orchestra and the West Sussex Youth Choir join forces at 3pm on Saturday, July 20 at St Paul’s Church, Chichester as part of the Southern Cathedrals Festival (SCF). They will be performing both classics and modern classics including Howard Goodall’s Love Divine, Bridge over Troubled Water and excerpts from Karl Jenkin’s The Armed Man, alongside works from Mozart to John Williams. Tickets are £10 each and available through Ticketsource www.ticketsource.co.uk.”

West Sussex Music chief executive, James Underwood said: “These wonderful summer concerts promise to be a true celebration of West Sussex Music’s talented young musicians and vocalists and are a fitting finale to the 2018/2019 season.

“There’s no better way to mark the end of term, so join us in celebrating all that this year’s young musical cohort has to offer!”

Beth added: “West Sussex Music is the largest provider of high-quality music education to children and young people in West Sussex, offering instrumental and vocal tuition, singing projects, whole-class ensemble tuition, and advice and support for schools as well as a comprehensive range of musical activities at its five Music Centres. Through its curriculum support, professional development opportunities and facilitating role, West Sussex Music builds music into the very fabric of school life.”

westsussexmusic.co.uk.

