Seventh Festival of Chichester ready to launch!

The seventh Festival of Chichester gets under way on Saturday, promising a fabulous line-up for a month-long arts and community extravaganza.

Running from June 15 to July 14, the Festival will offer more than 200 events for summer 2019, combining a brilliant programme of classical music with the best in jazz, blues, folk, rock, pop and world music.

Add thrilling theatre, book events, talks and poetry, exhibitions, walks, tours, cinema, open days and galas and there really is something for everyone, the Festival organisers promise.

Festival chairman Phil Hewitt said: “All the signs are that this is going to be our best ever festival. I know we say that every year, but every year the programme gets better and the response gets stronger.

“You will find so much to enjoy in our perfect celebration of all the wonderful things that Chichester has got to offer.”

The Festival will be holding its traditional first-day launch on Saturday (June 15) on the Cathedral Green, a chance to tell everyone about all the delights coming up. Timing will be: 2pm-2.15pm Get Vocal Choir; 2.15-2.30pm speeches from Chichester novelist Kate Mosse and from Mayor of Chichester Richard Plowman; 2.30-3pm Chichester City Band; 3pm St Richard Singers; 3.20-3.50pm Dawn Gracie.

Building up to the Festival launch will be the Festival of Chichester shop window competition with actor James Nesbitt judging a bumper crop of entries on Friday: Vintage @ Chi, Whitbys, St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Classix, The Children’s Society, Johnstons, Clearwell Mobility, Hedgerose, Timothy Roe Fine Jewellery, Novium, Susie Watson Designs, Cats Protection, Closs & Hamblin and C & H Fabrics, North Street.

