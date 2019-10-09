Sandra Prescott offers film premiere in Bognor Regis

Sandra Prescott offers the premiere for her short film This Is Me is on Saturday, October 12 at 7pm is Studio 1 at the Regis Centre in Bognor Regis.

Tickets are available from the box office at £3.50 per person, with seats limited to 80.

The film is the first from Sandra’s new company Dreamz Productions Ltd which is based in Portsmouth and Wales. The film, which runs for 15 minutes, was shot in Bognor Regis and in Emsworth.

“It is set around six school friends at their school reunion. We see them at the beginning of the film at a bar in London. They haven’t seen each other for a few years as they all lead busy lives

“Their names are Brian, Susan, John, Wendy, Adam and Ashlee. Susan has decided to arrange this reunion so as to catch up to see how all of her friends are doing. But are they all who they say they are? Can they all say ‘Yep, this is me?’”

Proceeds from the premiere will go to The Parkinson’s Society: “My dad had Parkinson’s and they helped our family so much with respite and support.”

Sandra is planning on sending the film now to a number of film festivals.

“We had a blast on set. We filmed the bar scenes at Fusion in Lennox Street. We also filmed at the Duck Pond in Aldwick and the Sweet Jar in Bognor.”

With the editing not quite finished yet, Sandra said she was pleased with what she had seen so far: “It’s these friends at the school reunion, but two of them are not who they say they are. There is a reveal at the end, and when I watched the reveal from the rough drafts, I was very pleased with it. It was how I wanted it.

“The film is a bit of a murder mystery, a bit of intrigue. It is a film about how we see ourselves and how other people see it. When you are at school and then you meet up years later, are you still the same person? Some people change, some people don’t…”

The film was shot over three days, well within the seven days Sandra had allocated: “Now I am going to be looking at festivals. I have got a conference call set up so we can start looking and thinking about it.

“And I have certainly learnt things. We are going to try to pay the actors next time… because that does seem to help! This one was done for expenses.”

Sandra added: “I have acted for many years, professional for a few years, either in theatre or TV. I also work with a brilliant murder mystery company, which I enjoy. I have also worked with two universities on their final-years projects, playing a cleaning lady in a cinema and recently playing a police officer. Both roles were a lot of fun.

“I was inspired to write this film script by a very talented young actor/singer/director/script writer. His name is Jason Green, and I had the privilege to work with him a couple of years ago on his first panto at The Alexandra Theatre in Bognor. It was a brilliant experience and I really enjoyed working with him.

“Before I decided to write this script as a film script, it did start off as a theatre script. I’ve always directed theatre, so for me to direct this film is a huge step for me. Fortunately, I have a brilliant team on board. I have my co-director and I have students from Portsmouth University who are fantastic to work with. They have helped by putting the script into the right format.”

