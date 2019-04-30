Prize-winning poet Wendy Klein joins Chichester poetry night

Prize-winning poet Wendy Klein will be heading the bill at Open Mic Poetry at Chichester’s New Park Centre on Thursday, May 2.

The evening will also feature as part of the regional South Downs Poetry Festival.

Wendy Klein is an American ex-pat poet now living in England. Widely published and winner of many prizes, Wendy Klein is a retired psychotherapist, born in New York and brought up in California. Since leaving the US in 1964, she has lived in Sweden, France, Germany and England. Wendy’s poetry prizes include Ware Poets, Havant, Buxton and Cinnamon Press.

Spokesman Barry Smith said: “Her writing has been influenced by early family upheaval resulting from her mother’s death, her nomadic years as a young single mother and subsequent travel. Despite dashing about between four daughters and fourteen grandchildren, she has published three collections: Cuba in the Blood (2009), Anything in Turquoise (2013) from Cinnamon Press and Mood Indigo (2016) from Oversteps Books. She is working on a New and Selected collection and other pamphlet projects.”

Barry added: “I heard Wendy reading recently when we were both appearing in the South Downs Poetry Festival in Lewes. I was impressed by her lively performance and the way she dealt with such a wide range of subjects that I felt would appeal to Chichester audiences. Wendy will base her reading on her last collection Mood Indigo but also draw on her distinguished back catalogue.’

“In the second part of the evening, local writers will get the chance to share the platform with Wendy and read their latest poems. It promises to be a stimulating evening. We welcome poetry from old friends and newcomers to the open mic in any style and any subject. Those who prefer just to sit back and listen are equally welcome.”

Open Mic Poetry is on Thursday, May 2 at 7.30pm in the Studio, New Park Centre, Chichester. Entrance £4 on the door. Further information: http://www.chichesterpoetry.simplesite.co.uk.

