Pop-Up Bowie’s new show heads to West Sussex

Pop-Up Bowie’s new show plays the Empire Hall, Graffham on Saturday, October 19.

When David Bowie died in January 2016, the world lost one its greatest musical and cultural figures. Bowie’s creative restlessness led to a career of unparalleled change, from the psychedelic Space Oddity to the driving rock of Suffragette City and the soul of Young Americans. Then there’s Let’s Dance, Moonage Daydream, China Girl, Fame, Starman, Ashes to Ashes and the epic Life on Mars.

On Pop-Up Bowie’s first visit to the Empire Hall in Graffham, Paul Antony and the band will perform around 30 of Bowie’s best-loved songs.

“Like many Bowie fans, I saw him performing Starman on Top of the Pops in 1972. It was like his music was in Technicolour.”

Sadly he never met him: “Fortunately we have his songs and his records, so his music will always live on. He was consistently a great songwriter and never did the obvious.

“I always feel better after listening to Sound and Vision while I love singing China Girl. Vocally it’s both delicate and powerful while the pop melody conceals a strong message.

“I’ve always performed Bowie’s songs. The first one I learned to play on guitar was Jean Genie. Pop-Up Bowie evolved over the years. A Pop-Up Bowie gig is primarily a celebration of the music. Bowie fans are loyal, knowledgeable and incredibly passionate. They cut across age barriers and it’s fascinating to see which era people respond to. For some it’s Ziggy while others love Aladdin Sane, the so-called Berlin Trilogy albums or the eighties period.

“In the last few weeks, we’ve been to Yorkshire, Dorset, Norfolk and Bath. We’ve played at the Bandstand in Eastbourne twice and will be back there again on June 27 2020. We’ve also been to East Grinstead and Selsey a few times. It’s good to get around the country although as I live in Swanage, nothing is particularly local. I get to see lots of motorways.”

Tickets on 01798 867026 or www.empirehall.org.uk.

Review: The Butterfly Lion at Chichester Festival Theatre



IN PICTURES - The Butterfly Lion



Riveting and disturbing - great start to life in Chichester's new Spiegeltent



Review: Macbeth at Chichester Festival Theatre



Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Big names line up for 2019 Petworth Literary Week



Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch