Performance arts company Bersted Arts celebrate their fifth birthday

Performance arts company Bersted Arts are pulling out all the stops to celebrate their fifth birthday on Saturday, July 20.

They are promising a variety show that joins together just some of the many talented groups and individuals they’ve worked with over the past five years whilst providing access to community arts to the area.

If you’re into music, comedy and laughter in abundance then you’re in for a treat this summer as Celebrate comes to the Alexandra Theatre stage, Bognor Regis, says Bersted Arts co-founder Michael Gattrell.

“There really will be something for everyone, from music to comedy, featuring very special performances from just some of the very talented people we’ve had the pleasure of working with since we launched five years ago.

“Choirs, pianists, violinists and comedy actors are all on the bill, as well as some very talented singers, including the Bersted Boys and local singing diva Sarah Esser who will both be performing alongside the Bersted Community Choir to deliver a show-stopping performance of Spread the Love from the West End and Broadway smash hit musical Sister Act.

“The evening will be compered by well-known local performer Vicky Edwards who will also be hosting this year’s Live at The Regis variety show in August headlining Bobby Davro and ventriloquist Max Fulham. “

Michael added: “Tickets are selling quickly but there is still time to book your seat and experience some great live theatre by calling the box office on 01243 861010 or visiting the website at http://www.regiscentre.co.uk.

Tickets are priced £10 (£8 concessions).

Michael is delighted at all the progress Bersted Arts has made.

“What five years it has been! It was back in 2012, around a pool in Palma, gin in hand, where an idea sparked between the three of us – that we ought to sing together, all of us having worked for many years in various theatrical guises.

“Flash forward a year to the winter of 2013 and the launch of The Bersted Boys. Our first gig The Bersted Boys: Live Launch saw us perform in Bognor in front of a room filled with friends, family and anyone else we could persuade to come listen to us, with nothing more than a keyboard and some silly props and costumes. They say the rest is history!

“The following spring saw the opening of the new Bersted Park Community Centre, and with it our foray into community choirs. Starting with just 11 members, a small group of people, some who had never sung before, started to grow in confidence and numbers and became the Bersted Community Choir, now 70 members strong and selling out venues and headlining local events across the area. The community spirit this has sparked over the last five years is just incredible and we are so proud of what they have achieved.

“We’ve crammed so much in over the last five years, which have been packed with such varied creative projects. We’ve run drama workshops with local schools and educated on anti-bullying campaigns, put on an Easter extravaganza with the real Easter bunny; The Bersted Boys have played alongside some of the greatest legends in showbusiness as part of Live at The Regis, and we’ve produced two very successful drama productions – with two more planned next year, and the Bersted Community Choir has just returned from their first international tour to Belgium.”

