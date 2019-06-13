Organist D’Arcy Trinkwon launches Arundel Cathedral concerts series

Organist D’Arcy Trinkwon returns to play four concerts featuring the works of Brahms, Schumann, Mendelssohn and Liszt on Arundel Cathedral’s 1873 Hill organ during June and July. The concerts follow the success of his concert which closed the Arundel Festival last year.

D’Arcy said: “This series presents a unique chance to hear such a survey of these four musical giants in one series. It is believed to be the first time that these works have all been heard in a series in the UK.”

The concerts are: June 14 – Brahms; June 28 – Schumann; July 12 – Mendelssohn; and July 26 – Liszt. The concerts start at 7.30pm and are on alternate Fridays in June and July.

Tickets £10 at the door or by reservation on 01903 882297.

D’Arcy performs worldwide and is acclaimed for his outstanding artistry.

His June 14 concert features Brahms – Complete works for organ: Prelude & Fugue in A minor; Prelude & Fugue in G minor; Fugue in A Flat minor; Chorale Prelude & Fugue on O Traurigkeit; 11 Chorale Preludes, Op 122.

D’Arcy said: “Although not often thought of as a composer for the organ, Brahms’ works for the instrument divide into two groups like bookends of his life: he wrote four preludes and fugues as a young man of 18 which demonstrate both his piano virtuosity and spirited youth, and a collection of 11 chorale preludes which were the very last thing he wrote. Looking back on his life, the great unfulfilled love of his life (Clara Schumann) had recently died. These preludes are deeply profound in their spiritual meditati