Musician Jamie Freeman - brother of actor Martin - performs in store in Emsworth

One of the UK’s top Americana songwriters Jamie Freeman will be celebrating the release of his brand-new album Dreams About Falling with a free-entry in-store performance at Harbour Records, High Street, Emsworth on Saturday, May 18 at 1pm.

He is the brother of acting sensation Martin Freeman (The Hobbit, Sherlock) and spent time playing with late 80s synth-popsters Frazier Chorus, led by another brother, Tim.

Spokesman Ken Brown said: “Testament to the quality of Jamie’s songwriting is the roster of names happy to lend themselves to his projects; most recently Jamie has co-written with some of Nashville’s finest songwriters including Angaleena Presley, Amy Speace, Ben Glover, Michael Logen and Brandy Zdan.

“Jamie’s latest EP Hasia Dreams was a well-timed reminder to the world at large that here in England we have a songwriter capable of matching the best. The new album was produced by Neilson Hubbard, who received a Grammy nomination for his work on Mary Gauthier’s Rifles And Rosary Beads. “Jamie will be bringing limited-edition blue vinyl copies of his new album with him, as well as CDs hot off the presses.”

