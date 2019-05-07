Museum Of Ordinary People returns to Brighton Fringe

The award-winning pop-up Museum Of Ordinary People returns to the Brighton Fringe with MOOP:STORIES, reimagining its exhibitions into a live format.

It will be offering a series of three evening events at the Phoenix, Brighton on May 7, 14 and 21. Following the success of winning the 2018 Brighton Fringe Visual Arts award, MOOP is adding a live component to the format, celebrating the stories and lives of ordinary people, considering how to present narratives in new and combined mediums.

Co-founded by Brighton-based artists Jolie Booth and and Lucy Malone, MOOP is a new kind of museum that curates the “magic and mundanity of everyday life”, creating

exhibitions that inspire empathy and connection by telling stories that have been traditionally ignored by cultural institutions.

MOOP co-founder Jolie Booth said: “This year’s MOOP is one of reinvention, with artists from MOOP’s original collection re-imagining their previous exhibit, creating an event that further explores their story in a new interactive way. This could be a talk, performance, soirée or even a video installation.

“Attendees can meet Clair, who found a bag of diaries at a car boot sale, the handwritten pages eerily paralleling her own life. Or Bridget, who still has the letters from when, as a teenage punk, she became unlikely pen pals with a soldier fighting in the First Gulf War. Or Philip, who when handed a box of his late father’s belongings decided to rewrite the sad ending by choosing a different path.”

“Those interested in attending should reserve their tickets early via the Brighton Fringe Website or box office (tickets are free to reserve, with donations to MOOP made on the

night).”

Co-founder Lucy Malone said the MOOP team was excited to be involved again in the Fringe and also has ambitions further afield.

“Our aim is to have a permanent space in Brighton, but to also to travel around the country – and the world – telling ordinary people’s stories through exhibitions that create a sense of connection with visitors. We believe in the power of everyday objects to do this. And we believe in empowering people to work with collections they own to creatively explore the narratives behind them. Everybody deserves to have their story told.”

