Morris dancing to fill the streets of Chichester this Easter weekend

Celebrations will take place in the heart of the Chichester this weekend, to mark the anniversary of the twinning with Chartres,

On Saturday, April 20, The Martlet Sword and Morris men will be performing their traditional dance in North Street, Chichester, to mark the 60th anniversary of the city’s twinning with Chartres.

The performers will begin at the Cross and travel to the Council House at 11am to then perform outside the Assembly Rooms and the Mayor will then host a special reception for dignitaries from both cities.

The Martlets have held a strong association with Chartres for all of the 60 twinning years and dancers from Chartres have visited Chichester on many occasions as part of the Spring Folk Festival that used to be held at the end of May every year.

Similarly the Martlets, Chichester Folk Dance Group and their youth group in turn received warm hospitality in Chartres on their return visits with many formed friendships still existing today.

Together with the Victory Morris from Portsmouth, the group are set to dance in Chichester again on Wednesday, May 15, at the Old Cross, North Street, at 8pm and they will then travel down to The Bell Inn, Broyle Road, at 9pm.

For further information the group have a full summer programme which includes dates for events up until the end of the year.

To discover more on how you could take part visit www.martletmorrismen.org.uk.