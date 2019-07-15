Minne Fry exhibition opens in Chichester

Minne Fry: Sussex and Other Places is an exhibition running at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery from July 16-28.

Spokeswoman Sharon Newton said: “This is a wonderful show presenting a range of oil paintings, watercolours and etchings spanning Minne Fry’s impressive and varied career.

“Nature has always been and remains an important point of departure for her work. She is perhaps best known for her semi-abstract landscapes, which form emotional responses to elements of the natural world that resonate with her – skies, woods, mountains, winter trees. Beauty and emotion are without a doubt at the heart of her approach to painting and are expressed through her use of vivid colour.

“This is a very special exhibition spanning the last 60 years of her life showcasing her love of nature, interest in music and literature as well as her love of the theatre. All of these passions have inspired her works.

“Her last show was at the Coningsby Gallery in London and we both felt that it would be very special to have the opportunity to exhibit in Chichester where she has had a home for the past forty years.

“At the age of 86 years it would be a culmination of her career to perhaps have her last show in her home town – and the Oxmarket Gallery seemed the perfect space to host our exhibition.

“We are certain that everyone who comes to see the show will feel the beauty of the works and be left with a feeling of happiness looking at them. We have also organised to have an artist talk/meet the artist on Saturday, July 20 at 2pm and am certain that once people have the opportunity to meet Minne and hear her talk, they will be fall in love with her and her paintings.”

Johannesburg-born Minne Fry’s work has seen constant change and innovation over a long and successful career. Having initially built her reputation with work in oils, she expanded into watercolours in the 1980s before studying at London’s Morley College to master printmaking.

Her breakthrough came in 1958 with her exhibition at London’s New Vision Centre. By 2001 she was recognised as one of Britart’s top ten selling artists and worked with the patronage of the South African Embassy to commemorate President Mandela’s visit to London. She also won an Aya Broughton painting prize at the Westminster Gallery.

Sharon Newton read history of art at Warwick University. She then studied in Italy pursuing her interest for early renaissance art. On returning to the UK, she set up a service industry company, which she sold six years ago to focus on following her passion and to work exclusively in the art world, including at Hales Gallery in London.

